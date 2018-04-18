No bun in the oven! Emily Ratajkowski shut down pregnancy rumors after a recent Instagram post sparked speculation that she’s expecting.

Fans believed that the 26-year-old supermodel revealed her pregnancy via the social media platform on Saturday, April 14, when she shared a photo of herself holding a large peach alongside the caption, “Bearing fruit.”

Ratajkowski cleared the air while speaking to USA Today at the I Feel Pretty premiere in L.A. on Tuesday, April 17.

“I wasn’t thinking of that when I posted it,” admitted the Gone Girl actress. “That’s really sweet that people were excited. I’m not pregnant.”

As for the reasoning behind her playful phrase? “I was in a tree holding fruit. Instagram captions are not the easiest thing to come up with and it seemed like the right one,” the We Are Your Friends star explained. “I was bearing fruit.”

Although Ratajkowski is not carrying a baby, she surprised fans in February by marrying new beau Sebastian Bear-McClard in a courthouse. A source told Us at the time that the couple knew each other “for years” before spontaneously tying the knot.

Chrissy Teigen teased the Easy actress about the intimate affair via Twitter at the time, writing, “I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to @emrata’s wedding even though we barely speak. Like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some.”

Ratajkowski light-heartedly replied, “You would’ve looked great in a suit at city hall.”

The actress raved about married life during her interview with USA Today, noting that she loves putting her wedding ring on every morning. “It’s so dorky,” she joked. “I’m really grateful.”

