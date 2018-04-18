Whether she’s on or off the red carpet, we can always count on Emily Ratajkowski for a fierce fashion moment, and the actress’ look for the I Feel Pretty premiere on Tuesday, April 17, was no exception! Em stunned in a curve-hugging Michael Kors sequin gown that included an ab-baring tummy cutout and thigh-high slit that only she could pull off. She complemented the sultry frock with bedhead waves and a perfectly contoured complexion for the ultimate ‘90s bombshell look.

Costarring with Amy Schumer in the film out Friday, April 20, the model plays a character that is envied by Schumer for her seemingly perfect existence. Considering Em is all kind of fashion, fitness and beauty #goals, the role doesn’t seem like that big of a stretch for the star. While we are used to seeing Ratajkowski show off her fabulously fit physique in barely there bikinis, she proved that a long sleeve dress can be just as sexy with this black sequined number that she paired with strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and Ana Khouri jewels.

Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Floral Two-Piece Outfit, So Now We Want to, Too

When it came to hair and makeup, celeb makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared on Instagram that they were going for a “90s look” using Marc Jacobs Beauty. To even out her complexion, Vanngo used the brand’s new Shameless foundation and Remedy Concealer Pen. To create the perfect contour, he layered the O!Mega Bronzer in Tantric, Air Blush in Flesh & Fantasy and Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter.

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in The Kooples Spring-Summer 2018 Campaign With Her New Handbag Line

Her monochromatic eye came courtesy of the Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition, and her throwback brown lip was lined with the (P)outliner Longwear Lip Pencil in Oh Cocoa and filled in with Lê Marc Lip Crème in Cream & Sugar.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Surprise Wedding: All the Details on Her $200 Zara Pantsuit

Hairstylist Chad Wood was responsible for the lived-in waves that helped to tone down and add a throwback vibe to EmRata’s ultra-glam gown. All told, we certainly see the similarities between Em’s slinky dress, over-lined lips and just-woke-up-like-this hair and the go-to beauty looks of OG supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!