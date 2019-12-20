Christmas is going to the dogs! Emily Ratajkowski and her pooch, Colombo, are full of holiday spirit.

Ratajkowski, 28, and her adorable pup are counting down the days until Christmas by decorating their tree in style — complete with fashionable gear for Colombo.

“On a scale of 1-10, how much does Colombo hate his hat?” the model asked her followers on Instagram on Thursday, December 19, when sharing a photo of herself and her dog.

In the image, Colombo is wearing a plaid, fur-lined hat while sitting in front of a half-decorated Christmas tree. His face appears to be hating his headgear, but the model is perfectly posed with a string of lights in her hand.

This holiday will mark Colombo’s first Christmas with Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple, who wed in 2018, announced their newest addition to the family in May.

“Everyone out here having babies (Kim, Megan, Amy) but we got a new special guy ourselves,” the England native wrote via Instagram alongside a picture of the couple and their pooch. “It’s a boy! Meet Colombo.”

Since buying the dog, Ratajkowski has kept her pup by her side as much as possible. In October, she shared a photo of their growing dog behind the scenes at a photoshoot, calling him, “my favorite assistant.”

In September, she posted a photo of herself eating dinner with Colombo by her side, noting that it was “My ideal end to any night, ever. Colombo, robe, vino, pasta.”

The British model recently opened up about her career on the “Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham” podcast, explaining how she’s overcome being labeled “a sexy girl.”

“I think that I have a really complicated relationship to being sexy,” she explained to host Ashley Graham on November 19. “I think that I have definitely found incredible power in it — just for myself. Like, being empowered for myself.”

She continued: “I’m not talking about power in, like, how much money I made or my career. I mean, like, in feeling good and powerful in my body. I’ve definitely been able to do that.”