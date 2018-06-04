Keeping tongues wagging. Eminem continued to fuel speculation that he is dating Nicki Minaj when he mentioned her during his Governors Ball set.

The 45-year-old rapper gave his “wifey” a playful shout-out on Sunday, June 3. “I know she’s gonna see this,” he told the crowd at the New York music festival. “Nicki! Let’s do this! I’m gonna tell you something about Nicki that she don’t even know. We go together.”

Speculation that the two artists were dating began when Minaj, 35, teased lyrics from “Big Bank,” her collaboration with 2 Chainz and Big Sean. “Told’ em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!” the “Chun-Li” rapper wrote on Instagram May 25.

When one commenter asked Minaj if she was dating Eminem, she responded, “yes.”

The pair joked back and forth on social media after the 8 Mile actor told another fan, “Girl you know it’s true.”

“Babe I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding,” Minaj replied. “Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”

The “Barbie Tingz” singer is known for flirting with fellow celebs on social media, but Eminem has kept up the routine. “I want to take this time out right now to give a shout to my babe, Nicki Minaj,” the “Lose Yourself” rapper said at the 2018 Boston Calling music festival on May 27. “Sweetheart, I’ll be home to figure this s—t out.”

“So wait, one more time. Let me make sure so I can actually make this official. How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?” he asked the audience. The crowd cheered, and Eminem responded: “Goddamnit, me too.”

He continued: “Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later. We’ll talk about it.”

