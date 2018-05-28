New couple alert? Eminem openly expressed his desire to date Nicki Minaj. The rappers sparked rumors that they were an item after they exchanged flirty messages on social media on Friday, May 25, but now the “Lose Yourself” rapper said he wants to make things official.

103.3 AMP radio shared a clip on Twitter from Eminem’s performance at the 2018 Boston Calling music festival on Sunday, May 27, where he gave a shout-out to the “Barbie Tingz” rapper.

“I want to take this time out right now to give a shout to my babe, Nicki Minaj,” he said in the video. “Sweetheart, I’ll be home to figure this s—t out.”

He then asked the crowd, “So wait, one more time. Let me make sure so I can actually make this official. How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?” After receiving some cheers from the audience, the rapper said: “Goddamn it, me too.”

He added: “Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later. We’ll talk about it.”

Minaj, 35, responded to the clip on Sunday via Twitter. “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album,” she wrote. “That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭”

The “Chun-Li” rapper, 35, started the rumors after she seemingly confirmed that she was dating Eminem in an Instagram post. The post was a video of herself singing along to her featured verse in YG’s track “Big Bank,” which dropped on Friday. In the rap, she talks about Eminem, saying: “Told ’em I met Slim Shady, bagged an Em / Once he go black he’ll be back again.”

When a fan asked if Minaj was dating the Detroit rapper, she responded: “Yes.”

The 8 Mile actor joined in and responded to another user asking if they were an item. “Girl you know it’s true,” he wrote.

“Babe I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding,” Minaj quipped in return. “Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”

Minaj dated rapper Meek Mill for two years before calling it quits in January 2017. She then dated Nas for seven months but they split in January. A source told Us Weekly at the time that their relationship had “fizzled out.”

