New couple alert? Nicki Minaj got fans talking about her current relationship status on Friday, May 25, after she seemingly confirmed that she’s dating Eminem in an Instagram post.

The 35-year-old “Be Careful” rapper added a video of herself singing YG’s single, “Big Bank”, which she’s featured on with 2 Chainz and Big Sean, and highlighted the lyrics, “Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!”

Followers quickly speculated that the line in the song was her way of announcing that she and the 45-year-old Detroit native were an item. Minaj even responded “yes” to one commenter who asked, “you dating Eminem???”

The two later exchanged a playful dialogue when Eminem responded to another fan asking the same question. “Girl you know it’s true,” he wrote. “Babe I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding,” Minaj joked back in response. “Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”

However, others wonder if Minaj might be messing with fans as she often uses social media to have a little fun. The Queens born singer added a tweet one day prior that read, “Sorry y’all. We can’t joke on here anymore,” after Twitter users took a fake hiatus announcement seriously.

She’s even exchanged flirty tweets with John Mayer. Following a tweet from the singer in September where Mayer wrote, “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not,” Minaj chimed in, “Would my body be your wonderland?”

The news of her new romance with Eminem would come on the heels of her January split from Nas. The two dated for seven months but a source told Us Weekly at the time that the former couple had “fizzled out.”

The insider added that, “they were never in the same place at the same time, so it was hard to move their relationship forward,” and noted that the two “still remain friends.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews subscribe to our new podcast ‘In Case You Missed Us’ below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!