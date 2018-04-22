Quite the milestone. Eminem marked 10 years of sobriety by showing off his coin on Instagram.

“Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” the “Love the Way You Lie” rapper, 45, captioned the photo on Saturday, April 21. The coin, which is given to Alcoholics Anonymous members when they’ve hit a milestone in their journey, featured a Roman numeral X on it along with the words “service,” “unity,” and “recovery.”

Rapper Royce Da 5’9 took to Twitter congratulate his mentor on Friday, April 20, on his accomplishment. “Happy sobriety birthday to my mentor @Eminem … Keep fighting the good fight homie … I love you for life,” he tweeted.

The 8 Mile actor, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, had nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007. He opened up about his history with addiction in an interview with Men’s Journal in 2015. “In 2007, I overdosed on pills, and I went into the hospital,” he said at the time. “I was close to 230 pounds. I’m not sure how I got so big, but I have ideas. The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I’d been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomachache, I was constantly eating — and eating badly.”

He said he figured out a way to stay clean by focusing on exercise. “When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober,” he added. “Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect. It’s easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise. One addiction for another but one that’s good for them.”

The Grammy-winning rapper checked himself into rehab in 2008 and started the 12-step program. He previously wore a Sobriety Circle & Triangle Symbol necklace used by Alcoholic Anonymous during his performance at the Grammy Awards in 2011. He’s scheduled to take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, April 22

