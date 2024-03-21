Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis’ relationship is growing even stronger despite his battle with dementia.

“Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice,” Emma, 45, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 21 alongside a selfie of Bruce, 69, kissing his wife on the cheek. “I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the ‘remarkable reframe.’”

Emma, who has been married to the Die Hard actor since 2009 and shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9, with him, went on to share that there is “so much to celebrate,” even if the star continues to suffer from his health condition.

“Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever,” Emma gushed. “We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us! 💞.”

Bruce’s family first announced in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a rare type of dementia, and would be taking a step back from acting. Nearly one year later, Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, revealed that his dementia “progressed” and he had specifically been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). (Bruce and Moore share daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, together.)

Since his diagnosis, Emma has continued to stand up for her husband, even shutting down false rumors.

“It’s Sunday morning and I’m triggered. I just got clickbaited,” Emma shared in a March 3 Instagram video at the time. “I’m just scrolling, minding my own business and just saw a headline and got clickbaited that had to do with my own family. The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth.”

The model called out the false headline for “scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease, ‘That’s it.’ It’s over,’” however, she argues that it’s actually the “complete opposite of that.”

“My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience,” she wrote at the time. “I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story.”