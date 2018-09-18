A nomination and a relationship announcement! Jonathan Van Ness is dating South African rugby player Wilco Froneman.

The 31-year-old Queer Eye hair expert revealed the news alongside an Instagram picture of the two prior to attending the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys — where Van Ness was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series — on Monday, September 17.

“Love him @froners & my best friend @mookers77 for being there for me 💙💙🙏🏼🌈,” Van Ness captioned a sweet pic of the athlete planting a kiss on his cheek, to which Froneman simply replied, “Love you more B.B.”

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comment section with excitement for the newly minted couple.

One follower wrote, “oh honey you did yourself well with a man like him & a best friend like her! Slay me queen! And that outfit has me on the GROUND. Not to mention your amazing smile, personality, & hard work being celebrated.”

Another added: “WOW IVE NEVER FELT THIS HAPPY FOR ANYONE ON SOCIAL MEDIA BEFORE.”

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown gushed, “My heart is melting,” while actress Sophia Bush added three heart emojis.

Foreman also reposted the picture with a witty caption. “Date nights are slightly more formal than anticipated ….” he joked adding the hashtag, “#emmys2018”

The two sparked dating speculation days prior to the post when the reality star posted a sweet Instagram picture showing him walking the red carpet hand-in-hand with his love. “I got a date,” he wrote alongside the pic.

Van Ness later flaunted his new beau in picture of him sitting on the lap of Froneman. “Short, shorts,” he captioned the photo. “Golden hour.”

