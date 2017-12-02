Entourage alum Kevin Dillon spoke out in defense of his former costar Jeremy Piven, who has been accused of sexual assault by four women.

Dillon, who played Johnny Drama alongside Piven’s Ari Gold character on the HBO series for seven years, told TMZ in a video posted on Saturday, December 2, “I think he’s getting railroaded here.”

He added, “I’ve never seen him do anything like that. He’s been nothing but a gentleman.”

When the videographer told Dillon, 52, that Matt Lauer had lost his job on the Today show due to similar allegations, Dillon responded in surprise, “No way!” before adding, “It’s a witch hunt.”

As previously reported, Piven, 52, denied an allegation of sexual assault made by actress and former reality TV star Ariane Bellamar in October.

“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me,” Piven said in a statement to Us Weekly on October 31. “It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

Other women came forward to claim that Piven had sexually assaulted them, prompting the actor to once again deny that claims and offer to take a polygraph test “to support my innocence.”

His CBS drama, Wisdom of the Crowd, was canceled at the end of November after 13 episodes. The network had previously stated that it was looking into the allegations made against Piven.

