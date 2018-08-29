Dad on duty! Eric Decker is already taking advantage of his retirement by spending quality time with his son Forrest.

“Not a bad start to retirement!” the former football star, 31, captioned a sweet Instagram photo of himself bottle-feeding the 5-month-old on Tuesday, August 28. Two days before sharing the adorable snapshot, Decker announced that he is leaving the NFL after an eight-season career.

“It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play he game of football. I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hardworking teammates, coaches and staff,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram on Sunday, August 26. “This has been my passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang y helmet up and start a new chapter in my life.”

The athlete’s wife, Jessie James Decker, publicly supported his decision on Monday, August 27. “Yesterday was an emotional day. My amazing hubby decided to retire from playing football and I couldn’t be more proud of him and his decision. I cried, smiled and ultimately respected his choice to finish this chapter to start another,” the country songstress, 30, wrote alongside a throwback pic of the couple. “I loved every minute cheering him on in the stands, meeting amazing friends along the way, bringing our new babies and toddlers to the games as they chanted ‘daddy football daddy football’ in the car on the way [to] the stadium each Sunday.”

Eric’s retirement news comes three weeks after he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. He previously played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

The Eric & Jessie: Game On stars also share daughter Vivianne, 4, and son Eric Jr., 2.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!