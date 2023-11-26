Eric McCormack and wife Janet Leigh Holden McCormack have broken up and will divorce.

Janet filed for divorce from the Will & Grace alum, 60, on Wednesday, November 22, in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Us Weekly can confirm. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, but a date of separation was not listed. TMZ was first to report the split.

The court documents not that Janet requested Eric pay both spousal support and her attorney fees. She asked that no support be awarded to Eric and wants an equal division of property.

The pair welcomed son Finnigan in July 2002. He is 21 now, so the divorce will not touch on custody details.

Eric and Janet married in 1999, five years after they first met while filming Lonesome Dove.

“I met my wife, Janet, in 1994 on the set of a TV series. She was the assistant director,” the actor told The Guardian in 2007. “I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I’d been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck … At first she wasn’t too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her.”

The Canadians (both hold dual citizenship in Canada and the U.S.) had to keep their romance on the down low since they were coworkers. “We had a secret affair the first season. I mean, dating crew!” he added. “Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn’t supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment.”

He shared a photo from their early days via Instagram in April 2020. “This is the first shot Janet & I took at the #LonesomeDove Season 1 Wrap Party, circa Dec ’94. Just so happens this was our ‘coming out’ party,” he captioned the snap. “No one on the show knew we’d been dating for months.🤯And *today* is my wife’s birthday! 🍰Happy Birthday, @janetmccormack #gratitude.”

The couple have remained rather low-key, avoiding the Hollywood limelight, but they were typically spotted throughout the year at a couple red carpet benefits. Janet and Eric were regulars at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Academy Awards viewing party, which they attended in March. They were also seen smiling at the July opening night of Broadway’s The Cottage, in which McCormack starred, in New York City.