Eric Roberts is one with animals.

“I’m convinced the fish in our pond [recognize] my singing voice,” Roberts, 67, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me, noting that the aquatic animals “know to come for food when they hear me.”

Fish aren’t the only creatures near Roberts’ house that he’s connected with — or that he feeds.

“Each morning and evening, I shuffle around the yard and lay out food for the neighborhood cats and the raccoons that have taken residence nearby,” he gushes to Us.

Watch Roberts in new movie The Private Eye — which premiered in theaters on Friday, February 9 — and keep scrolling to learn more fun facts about him:

1. Each morning and evening, I shuffle around the yard and lay out food for the neighborhood cats and the raccoons that have taken residence nearby.

2. I’m convinced the fish in our pond [recognize] my singing voice and know to come for food when they hear me.

3. I’m often “cast” as “Little Doggie” in pretend games with my grandchildren.

4. My wife, [actress Eliza Roberts], hasn’t ridden in a car that [I’m driving] since 1992, the year we were married.

5. I’m a great, almost pro-level swimmer.

6. I’m a little afraid of flying, despite the fact that I fly around 10,000 miles a month.

7. I’m addicted to football. My teams include the New York Jets, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

8. One of my favorite jobs has been MTV’s Ridiculousness.

9. I have a long list of favorite actors, including John Cusack, Joan Cusack, my The Private Eye costar Matt Rife, Paul Rudd, Brent David Fraser and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

10. I read every book on my daughter Emma [Roberts’] suggested reading list.

11. I’m addicted to Keaton Simons’ music and a fan of Zola Odessa’s music.

12. I was kicked out of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which just made my career start a few years earlier.

13. I never met a cookie I didn’t like.

14. I love pizza, especially with fresh tomatoes.

15. I love Friends and watch episodes whenever I can.

16. I have finally learned how to use Lyft and Uber.

17. I don’t know how to check my voicemail.

Related: Julia Roberts and Brother Eric Roberts’ Sibling Relationship: A Timeline A complicated relationship. While Julia Roberts and her older brother, Eric Roberts, have a typical sibling bond now, that wasn’t always the case. “Julia and I have always been fine,” the Dark Knight actor revealed during a June 2022 appearance on the “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast. “I think years and years ago, I was […]

18. I love being a grandfather to Georgia, Magnolia and Rhodes more than I love acting.

19. I start each day with green tea.

20. I’d do almost anything to protect an animal, and that includes encouraging people not to think of animals as food.

21. I sprinkle broccoli and cauliflower on almost anything and add mustard to most things.

22. My wife and I have done numerous movies together, including The Nature of the Beast and Love Is a Gun. I love joining Eliza in her acting coaching sessions and am one of her students.

23. It’s really easy to make me giggle.

24. When my granddaughters put clippies in my hair, I leave them in as long as possible.

25. I had a lot of trouble coming up with 25 things people would find surprising about me.