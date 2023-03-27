The end of an MTV era. Chanel West Coast is officially leaving Ridiculousness after 12 years as a cohost after signing a new overall deal with Paramount Media Networks.

“After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I’m sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount,” the multi-hyphenate, 34, wrote in a Monday, March 27, press release statement. “It’s time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer.”

She continued: “My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I’m also very excited for the world to see me beyond ‘the laugh’ and for once, see the real me.”

As a part of her new deal with Paramount, Chanel will “executive produce, create, and star in her own unscripted series, as well as develop additional scripted and unscripted projects under MTV Entertainment Studios,” according to the press release.

The “No Plans” singer has been a part of the long-running MTV clip show since its premiere in 2011, alongside show creator Rob Dyrdek and fellow cohost Sterling “Steelo” Brim. In addition to making fans laugh onscreen for more than a decade, she has made a name for herself in the music industry. She’s released three full-length albums — Now You Know, Waves and America’s Sweetheart — and has collaborated with artists such as Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Robin Thicke and YG.

Over the years, she has opened for several stars, including Cardi B, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Tyga, Machine Gun Kelly and Waka Flocka, and has more music currently in the works.

In 2020, the TV personality released her street/athleisure clothing line, LOL Cartel, channeling West Coast style with fun and comfy tie-dye and colorful pieces. The following year, Chanel dropped her body-positive, eco-friendly swimwear line, Coasty Swim.

Along with her entertainment and business accomplishments, the star welcomed her first child — daughter Bowie Breeze, 4 months — with boyfriend Dom Fenison in November 2022. “Bowie Breeze Fenison born 11-2-22 @ 10:22 am,” she captioned a slideshow of pics with her newborn via Instagram at the time. “I’m officially a mommy and she is 1 week old today! I ended up needing to have a c section [sic] to deliver her and it was so scary but it was also the best day of my life. I’m so happy my baby girl came out healthy and happy. She is truly the chillest baby ever and I feel so blessed. I have never felt more love in my heart. She is my whole world now and I feel so complete with her and her daddy by my side.”

Not long after, the TV personality opened up about her difficult delivery exclusively with Us Weekly. “Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section, I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter,” she said at the time.

Sharing an update on her infant, Chanel continued: “She is healthy and happy as can be. She is perfect in every way to me and her daddy and we are so grateful to have her in our lives.”