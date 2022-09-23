Shop the 17 Best ’70s-Inspired Fall Fashion Finds That Are California Cool

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

California dreaming! As an L.A. resident who grew up on the east coast, I definitely appreciate SoCal style — but it’s not the surfer or valley girl vibes I had imagined before moving here (The Californians sketch on SNL really threw me off). Instead, the overall aesthetic incorporates the laidback yet fashion-forward feel of coastal towns.

And California in the ’70s was even cooler! It was basically real-life Coachella, minus the influencers. Crochet for days! Although fall on the west coast doesn’t get quite as chilly as the opposite side of the country, we still embrace sweater weather over here. So, without further ado, here are the best ’70s-inspired California-chic pieces for fall. Totally groovy!

1. This chunky crochet sweater is loose yet flattering. Stay warm without overheating in this seasonal staple — just $37!

2. Yes, please to bell sleeves! We’re smitten with this long-sleeve crochet top with a flirty ruched drawstring — just $36!

3. This flowy ruffle maxi dress makes Us want to frolic in a flower field like the free spirits that we are. Plus, it comes with pockets — originally $47, now just $41!

4. Transition into fall fashion with this lightweight crochet cardigan — just $30!

5. This vintage-inspired Free People maxi dress features a breezy silhouette and lace-adorned seaming — just $198!

6. You can dress this long-sleeve V-neck peasant top up or down for any fall function — just $28!

7. Channel your inner hippie in this fitted top with bell sleeves — just $28!

8. For a more modern look, try this romantic top with pretty Swiss dots and crochet lace. Perfect for date night — originally $30, now just $28!

9. Fringe benefits! This faux-suede fringe jacket is such a trendy layering piece for fall — just $39!

10. We have a vested interest in this sleeveless ’70s-inspired fringe vest — just $28!

11. Having a bad hair day? This crochet head scarf from Free People will cover any unruly strands — originally $32, now just $10!

12. Bell-bottoms are back, baby! Elevate your denim collection with these elastic-waist flare pants — just $40!

13. Add some flair to your wardrobe with these velvet ribbed flare pants! Colorful and comfy, these bell-bottoms are ideal for lounging or going out on the town — just $33!

14. This lightweight lantern-sleeve crochet cardigan is a great layering piece as we head into fall — just $35!

15. Have a special event coming up or a disco theme party? Shine in these sparkly bell-bottoms — just $48!

16. Flower power! Keep it comfy in this trendy two-piece floral set — originally $38, now just $27!

17. Go all out like a ’70s California queen in this Free People halter jumpsuit — originally $148, now just $70!

