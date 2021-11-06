This Velvet Shirt Dress Is Taking Fall Fashion to the Next Level

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we do every year around this time, we’re searching the internet for some chic velvet dresses to fill up our closet for the colder weather. We saw some pretty date night dresses, some cute long-sleeve frocks and some elevated T-shirt dresses, but as we were searching we thought — something must be missing.

And so we clicked on that search bar, typed in “velvet shirt dress” and pressed enter. Could there be a perfectly executed velvet shirt dress out there? Once the idea popped into our head, we were instantly obsessed with making the look happen for ourselves. The polished, timeless look of a shirt dress combined with the elegance and shine of velvet left Us excited to no end. We broke out into the biggest smile when we spotted the one Amazon and instantly smashed that “Add to Cart” button!

Get the Ivay Button-Up Velvet Tunic Dress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a long-sleeve mini dress with a shift silhouette, meaning it has an easy, relaxed fit with no defined waistline. It’s very stylish as is, but we like that you can always add a belt to define the waist. We also like that the silhouette and length make it so you could totally wear it as a tunic with leggings or even with jeans if it’s too cold for just tights!

This dress has a collared neckline, buttons all the way up the front and — our favorite feature — side pockets. It also just has some magic to it. A certain je ne sais quoi, if you will. This is the type of piece you’ll wear out and have all of your friends wishing they were wearing the same thing!

The good news just keeps on coming, because this dress is available in five colors. There’s a black, grey, an army green, a melon red and a violet purple. We love to see options, plus you’ll have so many different outfit options too!

Wear this piece with patterned tights and block heels, or switch to leggings and riding boots. Try it with skinny jeans and mules or with a fedora hat and wedges. Definitely rock it at a holiday party where you’re exchanging gifts too. It’s a solid shirt dress, and with its upgraded with velvet the versatility is seriously through the roof!

