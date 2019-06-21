Erika-Jayne-25-Things-You-Don't-Know-About-Me

Erika Jayne stopped by the Us Weekly studio in New York City, and dished on the fantasy she’s living. Read on to learn 25 things you might not know about her — including her first job, biggest pet peeve and what she does in the shower instead of singing.

1. I don’t like seaweed. Don’t make me eat it.

2. My first car was a BMW 320i. I drove it extremely fast and, possibly, like a maniac.

3. I wish I could fly.

4. My first job was a commercial when I was little.

5. I love Target. I love CVS. I love Walgreens. I like a bargain. If I go to one of those stores, I walk out with $500 worth of s—t I didn’t need.

6. I was fired from a go-go bar in New Jersey. I wasn’t a very good stripper.

7. My celebrity crush growing up was Sylvester Stallone in Rocky.

8. I’m passionate about my career and making sure everyone understands that opportunity is out there and that your best days are ahead of you, not behind you.

9. My biggest pet peeve is when someone says “seent” instead of “seen.” That word just freaks me out.

10. If I weren’t a performer, I’d be a master criminal. It just looks glamorous in movies.

11. I’m always surprised when anyone recognizes me, like Mila Kunis.

12. I don’t sing in the shower, I usually cuss people out. I have my own therapy sessions in the shower.

13. My guilty pleasure is bad food, like candy and cake and ice cream.

14. I don’t know how many pairs of shoes I have. I have some [from] ShoeDazzle, and they’re all great. 15. I believe in moisturizing with oil. I think it keeps you young and pretty. 16. I can’t live without my husband [Thomas Girardi], son [Tommy, with ex Thomas Zizzo], dog [Tiago] and mom [Renee Chahoy].

17. On my Pretty Mess tour, we always requested Fireball before a show because you need a shot of whiskey before you go on stage.

18. Would you believe it if I told you that I don’t drink very much unless we’re shooting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Then I usually drink a margarita with Kyle [Richards].

19. If I had to sum up my life in hashtags: #F—kingFabulous. #PrettyMess. #Billionairess.

20. The quote I live by is [Albert Einstein’s]: “If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.”

21. What gives me anxiety? The unknown and not being in control.

22. I’m obsessed with skincare.

23. I got a love letter from [someone on] death row. It was bizarre.

24. I’d like to steal [Housewives] Dorinda Medley, Kenya Moore, LeeAnne Locken, Tamra Judge, Miss Gizelle Bryant, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice and bring them to Beverly Hills. Then I’d quit because I wouldn’t survive the lineup.

25. I grew up influenced by Prince, Michael Jackson and Madonna.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!