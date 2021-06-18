Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may need another documentary just to keep up with Erika Jayne’s lawyers. Days after filing documents to stop working on the Bravo star’s bankruptcy case, the attorneys filed to dismiss their petition.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, June 15, that the reality star’s lawyers wanted off her case amid her and estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal woes. The Monday, June 14, filing came one day after The Housewife and the Hustler, which featured former clients whom Tom allegedly stole from, started streaming on Hulu.

“The relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in the good faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable,” the attorneys wrote in the documents.

Erika’s lawyers filed the new petition to stay on the case on Thursday, June 18.

The singer has been in the news since November 2020 when she filed for divorce from Tom, 82, after more than two decades of marriage. The following month, the spouses were accused of faking their split to protect their assets after a class action lawsuit alleged they embezzled funds from the families of plane crash victims. While Erika has seemingly maintained that she didn’t know about Tom’s legal woes before their split, the lawyer who filed the class action lawsuit begs to differ.

“We believe we’re going to be able to prove that Erika was incredibly involved in not just the law firm, but also, he was loaning money to her company 10s of millions of dollars to her company,” Jay Edelson claimed on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast on Wednesday, June 16. “And we think that money came from client funds. And we’re going to look into all of that. And that’s all going to be, you know, part of proof that we showed to a jury — that she was knee-deep in this fraud, and she can say, ‘Oh, she didn’t know anything about it.’ And I think that’s going be hard for to convince a jury of.”

Edelson went on to allege that Erika was “taking client funds and using it to fund her lifestyle,” including her music career.

“And if we’re successful [in our case], that means that we’re going to be able to get whatever possessions she has back in order to pay off any sort of judgment,” he said. “So, there’s no exception of, you know, this is a valuable piece of artwork. I mean, it gets really nasty when you get a judgment and someone doesn’t want to pay, you literally can depose them and say we want to go through your purse, take out the possessions in your purse, you know that is no longer yours.”

Us reached out to a rep for Erika about Edelson’s claims, but she’s yet to publicly speak out following the release of The Housewife and the Hustler. During Wednesday’s episode of RHOBH, which was filmed in November 2020, she called her divorce from Tom “f—king complicated” in a confessional.

“There’s so many layers to this divorce,” she said. “You know, I’m sure [my costars] were very shocked and that they’re going to have a lot of questions.”