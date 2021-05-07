A palace fit for a queen of California. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are selling their Pasadena mansion for $13 million.

The historic house, which sits on a 1.72-acre lot, was officially listed on Wednesday, May 5, Us Weekly can confirm. It was built in 1928 by renowned architect Myron Hunt, who designed many Southern California landmarks — including the now-demolished Ambassador Hotel, where Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968.

Listed by the Compass agency, the home includes four bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five fireplaces, a library, a pool and walk-in vanity room with balcony access. There’s also a small chapel for taking care of any spiritual needs.

Jayne, 49, announced her split from Girardi, 81, in November 2020 after more than 20 years of marriage. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” she said at the time. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The couple were then swept up into a ton of legal drama surrounding Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese, which is currently being liquidated. Among other things, a December 2020 lawsuit accused the estranged pair of embezzling more than $2 million owed to plaintiffs from the Lion Air Flight 610 Crash.

Earlier this year, Girardi lost his law license and was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia. Clinical psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Lavid filed a court affidavit in March that said the former lawyer suffered from “moderate” impairment and would not be able to attend hearings “for the foreseeable future.”

In a trailer for the upcoming 11th season of RHOBH, the Pretty Mess author claimed that she did not have a “heads up” about any of her husband’s lawsuits before she filed for divorce. When costar Kyle Richards asked her specifically about the Lion Air money, she said that “no one knows” what happened to it but Girardi.

A source told Us last month that Jayne reached her “breaking point” while filming the new episodes, but added that she’s “not holding back” about her split from Girardi. “She has nothing to hide. She was very open about her divorce, very honest,” the insider explained. “Like she said [in the teaser], she did not see her marriage ending in a divorce.”

Fellow Housewife Garcelle Beauvais agreed with that assessment, telling Us in April that the “show doesn’t shy away from” the couple’s difficulties. “Erika was amazing [in] that she was as honest as she was,” the Coming 2 America star explained. “She showed up and I commend her for that, honestly.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the reality stars’ home: