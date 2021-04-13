Fed up! Erika Jayne reached a “breaking point” during season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after her divorce and legal issues became such a big story line, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

In the new trailer for the upcoming season, which Bravo released on Monday, April 12, it became clear that Erika’s split from Tom Girardi and their subsequent legal woes were a hot topic among the other Housewives. After Sutton Stracke accused the “Pretty Mess” songstress, 49, of multiple things “without any proof” during a dinner in the teaser, that is “when Erika’s anger comes out,” the insider explains.

The source adds that Erika “gets super emotional” this season after the women “kept accusing her of certain things and she had to keep defending herself.”

The Georgia native, who split from the 81-year-old attorney in November 2020, has been open on RHOBH, but this season, things have become messy. “From day one Erika was, like, ‘I will tell my story, but you have to let me tell you myself.’ Then news kept coming out about all these legal issues Tom was involved in and it led to the girls wanting answers,” the source says. “They kept trying to stir up more drama on top of the existing drama Erika had going on in her personal life.”

Despite her frustrations with her castmates’ constant questions, the insider adds that Erika is “not holding back” in regard to her divorce. “She has nothing to hide. She was very open about her divorce, very honest,” the source tells Us. “Like she said [in the teaser], she did not see her marriage ending in a divorce.”

Erika broke her silence on her legal drama in the trailer as well, telling Garcelle Beauvais that she “did not” get a heads up about Tom’s lawsuits. Throughout the show’s dinner party scene, she maintained that only her estranged husband “knows the answer” about his class-action lawsuit.

Us confirmed that the Bravo personality filed for divorce in November after more than 20 years of marriage. Less than a month later, the pair were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds intended for the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

Tom’s assets were frozen in December 2020, after he was sued by his former business partners. He was later diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia and stripped of his law license.

“Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things,” a source previously told Us, noting that the reality TV star is “reeling” from the scandal. “Erika is a tough cookie, and she isn’t stupid. She will get through this.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper