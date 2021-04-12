All eyes were on Erika Jayne going into season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and based on the trailer, she isn’t holding back when it comes to her divorce and subsequent legal drama.

“I did not see it ending this way,” the 49-year-old “Pretty Mess” songstress tells Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and newcomers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton in the teaser, released by Bravo on Monday, April 12. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.”

In another scene, Garcelle, 54, asks Erika about the various lawsuits against Tom, 81.

“With any of the lawsuits, like, did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?” the actress asks.

Erika replied, “No, I did not.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that the reality TV personality filed for divorce from her husband of more than 20 years. Less than one month later, the former couple were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds intended to help the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

During a cast dinner party, Dorit, 44, points out that “orphans” and “widows” were the alleged victims cited in the class action lawsuit.

“It makes you feel sick,” the swimsuit designer says.

Kyle, 52, adds, “Did you know any of this?”

Erika stays firm through the teaser, replying, “No one knows the answer, but him.”

Tom, for his part, told the court in September 2020 that he had “no money” left. Amid his legal woes, which also included being sued by his former business partners, Tom’s assets were frozen in December 2020. Three months later, the attorney was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia and was later stripped of his law license.

“Dementia impairs his ability to understand the hearing,” clinical psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Lavid wrote in an affidavit filed on March 10. “His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion.”

While Erika has stayed mum on the situation in recent months, sources told Us that she was ready to spill on the Bravo show.

“Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things,” one source noted. “She is just reeling from all of this … but Erika is a tough cookie and she isn’t stupid. She will get through this.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET.