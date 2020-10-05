Eva Mendes Shuts Down Troll Who Says Ryan Gosling Should Let Her ‘Out More’

Content with her family! Eva Mendes clapped back at a social media troll who suggested that she spends most of her time cooped up with Ryan Gosling and their two daughters.

The actress, 46, shared a black-and-white throwback photo via Instagram on Sunday, October 4, with the caption, “Went for a run on the beach this morning. No I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

In the comments section, the troll wrote, “You need to tell Ryan to get you out more,” to which Mendes responded, “No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

The model’s Instagram followers then joined in on the fun, with several joking that they would “rather be at home with her man too.”

Mendes and Gosling, 39, started dating after meeting on the set of their 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines. They welcomed Esmeralda, 6, in 2014 and Amada, 4, less than two years later.

The couple are notoriously private when it comes to their family. The Miami native explained their decision to keep their girls off social media in April, writing via Instagram, “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give consent.”

Mendes and the Oscar nominee have been even more under the radar than usual while quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re hands-on parents and don’t have any nannies,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “Being confined to their home with two small children is exhausting at times, especially without hired help.”

A second insider revealed that the family of four enjoy taking trips to “the park and farmers markets” in addition to reading, watching movies and cooking together. “Ryan is protective of Eva and a very doting dad,” the insider added.