



“Sitting here waiting for Carly to get her hair done and can’t help but wonder about who nicks going to hook up with at the wedding tonight,” Bass, 36, wrote on his Instagram Stories, with a nod to his wife, Carly Waddell, whom he met on Bachelor in Paradise.

“Update,” Bass later wrote as he and other guests were waiting for Iaconetti, 31, and Haibon’s ceremony to begin. “There are some cute brides people for nick.”

Viall’s quest for love began in 2014 when he appeared on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette, but ultimately lost the It’s Not Okay author, 32, to contestant Josh Murray. He gave the show another shot when he vied for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart, but again lost the chance at love when the Dew designer gave her final rose to Shawn Booth.

The “Viall Files” podcast host then gave Bachelor in Paradise a try, and despite hitting it off with Bachelor Nation’s Amanda Stanton, the Now Accepting Roses author chose Murray over him. Viall would go on to become the season 21 Bachelor where he would propose to Vanessa Grimaldi, but the former couple split shortly after the finale aired.

Iaconetti and Haibon, 30, for their part, were lucky enough to meet on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. Though they didn’t hit it off romantically at first, their friendship later turned into love and they got engaged in June 2018.

On Sunday, the “Almost Famous With Ben and Ashley I.” podcast host and Haibon tied the knot in a gorgeous Rhode Island wedding surrounded by friends and family including many Bachelor Nation friends. Along with Waddell, Bass and Viall, other pals at the celebration included Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Becca Tilley, Dean Unglert and more.

