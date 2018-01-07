Evan Rachel Wood has asked that Golden Globes attendees publicly identify sexual predators during the January 7 awards show.

The Westworld actress tweeted on Saturday, January 6, “Hey! Persons’ attending the #GoldenGlobes this Sun. If you see a predator but dont feel you can say anything publicly, gather a handful of people and make a circle around them. The room will know.”

“We are going to see some circles this weekend, or because of this idea some predators wont bother showing up in the first place out of fear,” Wood, 30, continued.

The Thirteen star added: “You also do not have to be in the circle so that it remains annonymous. Brothers and sisters can circle in solidarity.”

Wood has been vocal about taking a stand during the recent Hollywood sexual misconduct scandals. She has also been open about sharing her experiences with sexual assault revealing in a November 2016 Rolling Stone interview that she had been assaulted twice: “I’ve been raped. By a significant other while we were together. And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar. … I don’t believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism.”

She later explained in a YouTube video in October 2017 that she wasn’t ready to publicly out her attackers just yet. “People are wondering why more women didn’t come forward sooner and why in a lot of these cases one woman will come out or multiple women will come out and then the floodgates will open. They do not feel safe enough to do so, period,” the actress said. “And I am guilty of this as well because I have not named my abusers.”

More than 300 women in entertainment are involved in the Time’s Up movement, an initiative that was announced on New Years Day and vows to fight against “sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace.” Us Weekly exclusively announced that women presenters and nominees will also be dressed in all-black ensembles, as well as a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globes.

