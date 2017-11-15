That didn’t take long! It’s only been one day since Eve joined The Talk, and she’s already throwing shade. The rapper and actress made it clear she did not approve of Nicki Minaj’s new Paper Magazine cover during the CBS talk show on Wednesday, November 15.

“I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on ‘Barbershop’… she’s a nice person, she’s an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her… but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that,” Eve, 39, said. “I think in this climate, it’s not good. I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well. For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are.”

She continues, “As I’ve gotten older … I’d just rather be a voice that’s uplifting… I can be a voice for those girls that might not have a voice, in a different way without showing myself off … For the Nicki fans, I love her, respect her. Go women in hip hop. It’s not my thing. I just don’t think it’s right. Personally. Period. That’s it.”

Minaj, 34, shared the new NSFW cover, which fans can see on Paper Magazine’s website, with the caption “Wanna Minaj” on Tuesday, November 14, via Instagram. The “No Frauds” rapper, who is featured on the cover in a “Minaj a Trois” with three different version of herself, tagged Paper Magazine and the photographer, Ellen von Unwerth, and added “#BreakTheInternet edition.”

Fellow cohosts Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne echoed Eve’s statements and both said it should more about the music.

“It’s about your music, not about your love of looking a certain way,” Osbourne, 65, said. “It’s great you’re a young woman, and you’re also a talented young woman. You don’t need to take it down to this level.”

Someone who did approve of Minaj’s cover was Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, who appeared in Paper Magazine’s first “#BreakTheInternet” issue in 2014, liked Minaj’s photo and commented with three fire emojis.

