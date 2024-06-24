Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney aren’t just music superstars — they also are friends who can’t help but come together for major milestone moments.

In June 2024, The Beatles member headed to London’s Wembley Stadium to experience Swift’s Eras Tour in person. While there, McCartney, 82, was able to watch part of the show in a VIP tent alongside other artists like Peter Gabriel and Jon Bon Jovi.

In video footage shared on social media, however, McCartney also made sure to have the full experience by accepting friendship bracelets in the crowd and dancing to major hits like “But Daddy I Love Him” with fellow Swifties.

While the sighting may be a surprise to some pop culture fans, others know McCartney and Swift, 34, have had a bond that has spanned over several years. Keep reading to learn more about this “Gorgeous” friendship.

Super Bowl 2024

In the middle of cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift managed to pull off a special introduction between McCartney and the NFL player’s dad, Ed Kelce.

The trio were seen shaking hands inside the Kelce suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during Super Bowl 2024. Shortly after the meeting, the Chiefs scored in the third quarter before beating the San Francisco 49ers and being crowned NFL champions.

House Party Partners

In June 2024, Austin Butler recalled attending a star-studded party at McCartney’s house. While mingling with guests including Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, the Elvis star spotted Swift DJing at one point. “She has to DJ at parties now,” he joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In 2022, Dave Grohl also recalled the moment Swift helped him at a McCartney house party after he smoked a little pot. The Foo Fighters frontman remembered Swift offering to play the piano for him and serving like a “Batman when you need him.” When she took on the task, Grohl realized she was playing “Best Of You.”

“As if I weren’t high enough — that blew me into outer space!” he said at a Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity event. “Taylor Swift, ‘Best Of You,’ Paul McCartney? … I lost my mind.” While it’s unclear if this was the same party Butler described, one thing is clear: Swift makes a good party guest.

Sharing Music Inspiration

When releasing his 2018 song “Who Cares,” which addresses the brutality of internet bullying, McCartney said he was partly inspired by Swift and her loyal fans. “I was actually thinking about Taylor Swift and her relationship to her young fans and how it’s sort of a sisterly thing,” he told BBC at the time. “And I was imagining talking to one of these young fans and saying, ‘Have you ever been bullied? Do you get bullied?’ Then I say, ‘Who cares about the idiots? Who cares about all this? Who cares about you? Well … I do.'”

‘Rolling Stone’ Collaboration

In 2020, McCartney and Swift joined forces for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue. The Grammy winners listened to each other’s albums before embarking on a candid conversation about their careers and the power of numbers.

“I love numbers. Numbers kind of rule my whole world,” Swift explained. “The numbers 13, 89 is a big one. I have a few others.”

McCartney replied, “It’s good. I like that, where certain things you attach yourself to, and you get a good feeling off them. I think that’s great.”

Artists Supporting Artists

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, McCartney recalled Swift’s decision to move the release date of her album, Evermore, so that it wouldn’t conflict with his own album.

“I did the Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift, and she just emailed me recently and she said, ‘I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album,'” McCartney recalled in December 2020. “And she said, ‘So I was going to put it out on my birthday.’ And then she said, ‘But I found out you were going to put [your album] out on the 10th. So I moved it to the 18th.’ And then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th. People do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do.”