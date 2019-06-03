Experience the Montreal Grand Prix Like a Celebrity

VIP treatment! 1 OAK is taking it’s star-studded guest list to Montreal for the Formula 1 Grand Prix from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9.

Richie Akiva, one of the founders of the celebrity hot spot, dished to Us Weekly about watching the races from the 1 OAK F1 Paddock Club Suite.

“The F1 experience is unique in many ways. One of the most exciting is the vantage point,” Akiva revealed. “You view the race sitting just above the teams paddocks. You get exclusive access to the paddocks before the race where you can see your favorite teams, drivers and engineers prepping for the race just moments before it starts. The catering is top notch and there are several hospitality environments to view the race.”

While watching the Lewis Hamilton (Nicki Minaj’s former fling) and Mercedes try to continue his winning streak, fans will be treated to a “truly one in a lifetime experience,” according to Akiva.

“Morning refreshments upon arrival, daily assortment of cold pressed juices and elixirs, gourmet dining and fine wines all day, unlimited open bar with champagne and lunch and dinner catering, premium view of the race seated directly over the team paddocks, paddock and pit lane walks, and a view of the podium presentations among other things,” he explained. “Plus, daily special guest appearances. … Our access offers guests the closest access anyone can get to the drivers, their teams and the best views of the race. It is the closest you can get to the race without owning a team.”

After the races, attendees can keep the party going at 1 OAK’s three-night pop-up at the Ritz Carlton Montreal, powered by Marriott Bonvoy.

“We look to create the same experience in a pop-up that we create in our year round venues,” Akiva explained. “We bring our core design by Roy Nachum and his team of artists to the Ritz-Carlton this year. We feature very fine finishes and world renowned talent. Our guests should never feel that they are in a pop-up activation, our team goes to great lengths to make our temporary venues look, feel, smell, sound and operate like our year-round clubs.”

VIP packages for the 1 OAK F1 Paddock Club Suite and for the Montreal race are available now.

