Are they or aren’t they? Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton continued to fuel dating rumors by sharing photos of their trip to Dubai on social media.

“🇹🇹🇬🇩 Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on. #Versace 💧,” the 35-year-old rapper captioned an Instagram selfie of the twosome wearing matching helmets on an ATV together on Wednesday, September 26.

Hamilton, 33, also shared a photo of the pair riding an ATV. “Riders🇹🇹🇬🇩,” the Formula One driver wrote alongside an Instagram pic of the duo giving the middle finger to the camera.

Minaj and Hamilton first sparked romance speculation earlier this month after they stepped out together at a New York Fashion Week event on September 10. The Grammy nominee and the athlete kept close to one another as they posed for pictures on the carpet at the TommyXLewis Launch Party at Public Arts in NYC.

The racing driver also shared a video with Minaj on Instagram during their Fashion Week festivities.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper has yet to publicly comment on her relationship with Hamilton, but she did give an update on her love life during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in August.

“Well, there was a new boy but he and I kind of fell back a little bit. And then…” she told the host. “And then there’s a newer… yeah, fairly new. He’s been around for a couple wigs. But I don’t have a boy.”

Minaj previously dated Nas, Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels. After his eight-year on-off relationship with Nicole Scherzinger ended in 2015, Hamilton has been linked to Kendall Jenner and Rihanna.

