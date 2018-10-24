Two explosive devices were mailed to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 24.

The federal law enforcement agency said in a statement to Us that it had “intercepted two suspicious packages addressed” to the former president, 57, in Washington, D.C., and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, 70, in Westchester County, New York. The device mailed to Clinton was located near the Chappaqua, New York, home she shares with her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the statement said. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

The Secret Service added that it has commenced a “full-scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

Suspicious packages were also sent to the White House and New York City’s Time Warner Center, where CNN is based.

The news comes two days after a similar device was found in the mailbox of billionaire investor and Democratic donor George Soros’ New York home. That packaged included a six-inch pipe filled with explosive powder. It was proactively detonated by officials, according to The New York Times.

Federal authorities are investigating whether there are any connections between the three packages. The motive remains unclear.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, “We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone made responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

