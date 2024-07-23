As two of the best in the world in their respective fields, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen don’t let just anyone into their orbits.

But when the superstar athletes were introduced by their agents at one of Ricciardo’s races in Monaco in 2019, friendship sparks flew immediately.

“It was like a Step Brothers thing. ‘Did we just become best friends?’” Ricciardo, 35, exclusively recalled to Us Weekly, referencing the famous line from the 2009 Will Ferrell–John C. Reilly comedy.

Ricciardo — who spoke to Us while promoting the new Beats short film The Legend of Ricallen, which stars himself and Allen, 28 — said their relationship is “definitely a bromance.”

In fact, Ricciardo can remember precisely the moment he knew his relationship with Allen was the real deal.

“I was in season, it was his offseason and he came to visit me,” Ricciardo said. “It was definitely before midday and he shotgunned a beer. He’s one of the friends I grew up with. He’s one of us.”

Allen exclusively told Us Weekly via email that he would “plead the fifth on the alleged shotgunning beers story,” but joked that Ricciardo “tells it better than me anyway.”

“I’m lucky to call Daniel a friend,” Allen said. “He’s a great guy and we have a lot of fun whenever we can catch up given our schedules.”

Despite Ricciardo and Allen growing up in very different parts of the world — Ricciardo in Australia, Allen on a farm outside Fresno, California — the F1 star said they had “similar upbringings.”

“Sometimes things just click,” Ricciardo explained. “I love the kid. He’s been to races, I’ve been to games. But we’ve also been able to spend some time together away from it all.”

Due to the nature of their respective professions, Ricciardo acknowledged it can be difficult to find friends who relate to the specific expectations they experience on a daily basis — which makes his friendship with Allen that much more impactful.

“A friend like Josh, I met him later in life, but he’s also a friend that understands the world we’re in and the pressure we deal with,” Ricciardo said. “We can connect a lot of the time on a deeper level.”

But that’s not to say that Ricciardo and Allen’s conversations are just like every other convo between BFFs sometimes, too.

“We quote movies like idiots,” Ricciardo said. “We talk about ranches, we talk about the Kentucky Derby. We talk about silly things.”

On the topic of silly things, Ricciardo and Allen’s short film The Legend of Ricallen — available Wednesday, July 24 — tells the story of the two friends setting out to buy a horse, who they decide to name by combining their two last names.

Along the way, hilarious hijinks ensue — which serves as a lovely microcosm for their unlikely bond.

“The film is ridiculous, in the best way possible,” Ricciardo said. “We are ultimately two goofballs just having a laugh and living our dream.”

Allen had so much fun during the filming process that he said “we’ll see what happens” about a movie career once his NFL days are behind him.

However, one thing is for sure: he’s ready to ride again if it means Ricciardo is by his side.

“It was a lot of fun doing this with him,” Allen said. “So I’d definitely be open to Round 2 in the future.”

The Legend of Ricallen, in collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre, is available to stream starting Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on LegendofRicallen.com.