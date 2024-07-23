The ruling on the field stands: NFL player Josh Allen is ready to hard launch his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld.

More than a year after the pair first stepped out and sparked romance rumors, Allen, 28, decided to make his relationship with Steinfled, 27, Instagram Official.

“Onward 🤘🏼,” the Buffalo Bills player wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 23, with a photo from his April trip to Paris with the Pitch Perfect star.

In the collage of photos, Allen also shared a memory from a recent family celebration where Steinfeld posed with his parents Joel and LaVonne, and his siblings Jason, Nicala and Makenna.

Related: Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen’s Relationship Timeline Shutterstock (2) Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have kept their romance as quiet as possible after sparking relationship speculation in May 2023. Allen was linked to Steinfeld just weeks after eagle-eyed fans noticed in April 2023 that his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams unfollowed him on social media. Williams proceeded to wipe her Instagram clean of […]

Steinfeld was even featured in a solo shot as she browsed an undisclosed location while wearing a beanie, gray coat and jeans.

Despite trying to keep their relationship private, both Allen and Steinfeld have dropped hints that they are committed to one another.

In October, the “Starving” singer was spotted supporting Allen at a Buffalo Bills football game in London. When the cameras at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium panned through the stands, the actress was caught on screen.

Just a few months earlier, Allen was asked if he saw headlines about him “making out with his girlfriend.”

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” the athlete recalled on an August 2023 episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast. He later confessed that when photographers try and capture a private date moment between him and Steinfeld, he gets a “gross feeling.”

Although it was difficult to keep the relationship under wraps, a source previously told Us Weekly that the pair “laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”

Related: Celebrities Who Love Watching Football It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

“Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in,” the source added.

After a fun offseason, however, Allen is ready to get back to the game of football. On Tuesday, Buffalo Bills veterans reported for duty one day before the team’s first practice is held at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. Many eyes will be on the offense as they experience their first full season with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

As for Steinfeld, who voices Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Verse movies, she is expected to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler’s untitled supernatural thriller being made by Warner Bros. Pictures. It’s unclear whether she will be at the Bills first game of the season on Sept. 8.