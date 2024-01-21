Josh Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld may be one of his biggest supporters, but the NFL star’s family has had his back from the very beginning.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback grew up in Firebaugh, California, as the second of parents Joel and LaVonne Allen’s four children. One year before signing with the Bills in 2018, Josh credited his parents with instilling him with a strong work ethic.

“[My dad is] the most selfless man I know, and I think if I’m half the man he is, I’ll be all right in this world,” he told ESPN in December 2017, adding that his mom is “the rock of our family.”

In addition to Josh, the couple also share daughters Nicala and Makenna and son Jason. “Blessed with an amazing family,” Josh captioned a sweet family photo via Instagram in December 2014.

The Allens have seemingly embraced Steinfeld into their close-knit family since Josh began dating the actress in May 2023. Steinfeld enjoyed a day out with LaVonne shopping for Bills merch in September 2023. “Pinch me,” shop owner Lindsey Vega captioned an Instagram pic of herself with the women in her boutique.

Scroll down to get to know Josh’s family:

Joel and LaVonne Allen

According to The Buffalo News, Joel and LaVonne met while attending California Polytechnic State University. Joel worked on the family’s farm while LaVonne owned and operated a restaurant called The Farmer’s Daughter, which she ultimately sold as their kids grew up and Josh’s football schedule became more time-consuming.

The couple also contributed to their four kids’ athletics growing up by serving as swim team, volleyball and basketball coaches. “As Josh and our boys started getting out, we’ve definitely passed the torch,” LaVonne told the Casper Star-Tribune in October 2018. “But growing up, we’ve been very active parents. Every weekend was filled with us doing some sort of activity. … The town kind of shuts down. Everybody is at different sporting events. It’s just what we do.”

In years past, Josh always made sure to give his mother special shout-outs via Instagram on special occasions. “Happy Mother’s Day to the #1 momma out there!” he captioned a family snap in May 2017. “Thank you for always being our greatest supporter, we love you so much!”

Nicala Madden

Josh’s older sister attended California State University Long Beach, according to her LinkedIn profile, and has been working for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for eight years. Her Instagram bio also states that she’s a licensed realtor in California.

Nicala tied the knot with her husband, Brayden Madden, in July 2021, and the two welcomed their son, William, in March 2023. The family of three have stepped out to support Josh at NFL games and other events. “Fun time supporting uncle Joshy @acchampionship ⛳️😎,” Nicala captioned a June 2023 Instagram slideshow featuring sweet photos of Josh holding his nephew.

Jason Allen

Josh and his younger brother bonded over their love of sports growing up. “For as long as I can remember, sitting there in our living room watching Monday Night Football, running around the living room table,” he shared in a July 2018 interview with Democrat & Chronicle. “Me and my brother made tracks around that. We’d run around it and my dad would throw us the ball while he was watching the game. There were a few dents in the walls, some broken cases, stuff like that.”

LaVonne even compared her sons to twins, telling the Casper Star-Tribune in October 2018, “They’re the best of friends, and people see it. They’re like, ‘What have you guys done with your family that they’re so close?’ I go, ‘I don’t know. We just support each other, and I wanted my kids to do that, too.’ Maybe the way that the boys were together, they don’t know not having each other. … The push and the drive on both of them was really good.”

According to The Buffalo News, Jason played baseball while attending Saddleback College but was unable to continue in the sport due to back injuries. He tied the knot with wife Delani Diaz in April 2021.

Makenna Allen

Josh’s younger sister graduated from the University of Arizona in 2022 with a degree in agricultural business and management, according to her LinkedIn profile. She started an Instagram page for her adorable pup, Zona, in 2022.

Like the rest of her family, Makenna frequently attends Josh’s many sporting events. “Tahoe for the weekend supporting our favorite QB! 🤍 ⛳️#americancentury,” she captioned a family photo snapped at the 2023 American Century Championship golf tournament.

Makenna even showed her Bills pride by sporting a blue and red merch jacket during an October 2023 trip to Ireland. “Stuck in an Irish fairytale✨☘️,” she wrote alongside pics of her trip via Instagram.