Fabolous was videotaped in a heated exchange with his girlfriend and her dad shortly before his arrest for aggravated assault and making terroristic threats on Wednesday, March 28.

A video obtained by TMZ shows the rapper, 40, involved in a shouting match with longtime girlfriend Emily Bustamante, known as Emily B. on Love & Hip Hop: New York, and her father as bodyguards intervene. Bustamante’s father can be heard calling the “Make Me Better” crooner, whose real name is John David Jackson, a coward in the driveway of the couple’s Englewood, New Jersey, home. Fabolous then turned his attention to Bustamante, screaming at her and prompting her to back away while a child screamed in the background. (The Brooklyn native and Bustamante share two sons, Johan, 10, and Jonas, 2.)

Fabolous could be heard telling Bustamante’s father he had a bullet “with your name on it” in the video that was reportedly recorded on Wednesday afternoon. When the VH1 personality held up her cell phone and appeared to record Fabolous, the “Can’t Let You Go” rapper stepped towards her and appeared to threaten her with something in his hand as she quickly retreated.

The explosive footage comes on the heels of the 40-year-old turning himself into authorities after the reality star called police to their home on Wednesday following the dispute. Fabolous was arrested and later given a court summons.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by NorthJersey.com, Bustamante told police Fabolous had once punched her in the face seven times, “causing severe damage to her two front teeth.” The outlet also reported that the fight caught on video stemmed from Bustamante’s father going to the couple’s home to remove two handguns following the attack on his daughter.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!