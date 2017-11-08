Nasty women, rejoice! It’s been a year since Donald Trump won the presidency over Hillary Clinton, but the latter’s supporters are still thankful for her commitment to bettering society.

Clinton fans took to Twitter to express their gratitude using the hashtag, #ThankYouHillary.

Not enough words to express my gratitude & admiration for @HillaryClinton. #ThankYouHillary for all that you’ve done & continue to do. pic.twitter.com/YgTGmjKF8v — Opal Vadhan (@OpalVadhan) November 8, 2017

We honor you today. You've created a tidal wave of women and girls that are inspired and hopeful. You've paved the way and opened doors. We're still here fighting for right and doing all the good we can because of you. #ThankYouHillary — Shauna Richardson (@ShaunaRRichards) November 8, 2017

While the former senator, 70, has yet to comment on the trend, she has been outspoken in the past about her defeat.

“Obviously the outcome of the election wasn’t the one I hope for, worked for, but I will never stop speaking out for common-sense benefits that will allow moms and dads to stay on the job,” the politician said in March while giving the keynote address at the Professional BusinessWomen of California conference in San Francisco. At another event for Girls Inc. that same month, the former first lady further opened up about her “setbacks.”

“I have had my ups and downs. In the last months I have done my share of sleeping, a little soul-searching and reflecting, long walks in the woods, and in those moments, I am thankful for my own village, my community and family and friends who have supported and encouraged me,” she explained at the time. “I have also been buoyed by the love and support that I have received by the young women I have mentored over my time. They inspire me every day.”

During her appearance on The Tonight Show in October, host Jimmy Fallon had his female staff and guest star Miley Cyrus draft letters to Clinton, thanking her for all that she has done. Cyrus recited her letter aloud to the former Democratic presidential nominee and broke down in tears while doing so.

