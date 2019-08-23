Fans Think Colton Underwood Has 6 Toes in This Photo With Cassie Randolph





Does Colton Underwood have six toes? Fans think the former Bachelor has an extra toe in a recent photo with girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

The photo in question was posted on Randolph’s Instagram on Thursday, August 22. The post features the couple snuggled up on a boat on a recent vacation in Bermuda.

“Missing this place and this guy a little extra today ⛵️💛,” Randolph, 24, captioned the shot.

Dressed in swim trunks and a navy T-shirt, Underwood looks happy as ever as he wraps his arms around his girlfriend. But as cute as the moment was, many fans couldn’t get over how the the season 23 Bachelor seems to have a sixth toe on his foot.

“I thought Colton had 6 toes for a second,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Who else counted his toes… 👀”

One fan even joked that Underwood was the mysterious six-toed person on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. On a recent episode of Paradise, Demi Burnett and Caelynn Miller-Keyes discovered a six-toed footprint on the beach and went on a hunt to find out who it belonged to. “Who is the monster walking around this beach with an extra f–king pinkie toe?” Burnett said in the episode.

“It’s Colton’s foot this time! He may be the 6th toed person in Paradise! 😂” one commenter wrote.

Randolph was a finalist on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2018. When she turned him down before their Fantasy Suite date, Underwood broke up with runners-up Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin and chased after the speech pathologist. After a conversation about how she was not ready to be engaged, Randolph took Underwood back, and the two are currently dating.

In March, a source told Us Weekly about how marriage is sacred to Randolph, which is why fans shouldn’t expect her and Underwood to tie the knot so soon.

“Cassie’s religious upbringing is a huge part about why she was hesitant to get engaged to Colton,” the insider said. “They hardly knew each other, and marriage is a serious commitment.”

The source continued, “[Cassie] grew up seeing her parents in a healthy relationship and because she had this as an example, she started to have questions about what she and Colton meant to each other.”

Despite taking it slow, the insider adds that the California native has “every intention of being” with the former NFL star and “seeing where things go.”

“Cassie loves Colton and he makes her happy,” the source said. “They have the same, very religious beliefs and they are a great match. Their relationship is rooted in faith and they have a deep love for each other.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!