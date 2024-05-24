By the looks of the first trailer for the HBO Original Series, Fantasmas, TV lovers everywhere are going to have a new obsession come June 2024.

The comedy – which was first announced by Deadline in 2022 under the tentative title Little Films – stars former Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres, who also serves as creator and director. He first pitched the concept to HBO in 2020.

In the six-episode series, Torres plays a fictional version of himself as he navigates an alternative version of New York City to find a lost earring shaped like a tiny gold oyster. Throughout his adventures, he meets strange characters, played by recurring guest stars Emma Stone, Dylan O’Brien, Julia Fox and more.

The trailer dropped in May 2024 and shows Torres encountering these whimsical characters throughout his travels. Stone appears to portray an exaggerated version of a fictional Real Housewives cast member, and in one scene, O’Brien can be seen rocking nothing but red lingerie.

“I really loved the idea of telling short stories and having a show of vignettes,” Torres told Entertainment Weekly in April 2024. “I also felt like I’m not the kind of performer who was interested in doing me as various characters. I like to think of myself like a master of ceremonies.”

Noting that building his dream fantasy world was “complete heaven,” Torress added, “One of the best things I heard was someone on set referred to it as a group art project, which I take as the highest compliment. Everyone put so much of themselves into it.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Fantasmas.

Who Is Starring in ‘Fantasmas’?

Along with Torres, Martine Gutierrez stars as Vanesja and Tomas Matos stars as Chester, while Joe Rumrill voices the character of Bibo.

Fantasmas also features a star-studded cast of recurring characters. In addition to Stone, Fox, and O’Brien, Steve Buscemi, Ziwe, Bowen Yang, Alexa Demie, Kim Petras, Paul Dano and Aidy Bryant round out the ensemble.

Who Is Producing ‘Fantasmas’?

Fantasmas is executive produced by Torres, Stone and her husband, Dave McCary for Fruit Tree; Alex Bach and Daniel Powell for Irony Point and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts. It is co-executive produced by Ali Herting, according to the show’s official media release.

What Is ‘Fantasmas’ About?

Fantasmas follows Torres as he navigates an alternative version of New York while looking for a lost earring in the shape of a small golden oyster.

“In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City,” the show’s logline reads. “A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, Fantasmas weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.”

When Does ‘Fantasmas’ Premiere?

Fantasmas is set to premiere on June 7, 2024, on HBO Max. New episodes of the six-part series will air on the streaming service weekly.