All about the bass? Farrah Abraham gave her Instagram followers an up close and personal look as she got butt injections on Friday, April 5.

“FLAWLESS FRIDAY @flawlessvegas OUR 1 YEAR BOOTY ANNIVERSARY #coachella ready!” the Teen Mom OG alum, 27, captioned her video, adding several peach emojis. “The master in booties! Another badass year! To all the boss’s [sic] out there remember Beauty Brains Badass 4K booty challenge.”

Abraham got injected several times in the compilation. The reality star smiled and kicked her legs happily as she laid on a bed while wearing a nude bikini and platform heels during the procedure. She was not shy about showing off her bare derrière either.

“That natural [oomph],” she told the camera as an employee explained the anticipated results. “Yay! Can’t wait.” She later added, “We’re having a blast,” as the person injecting her wiped and massaged the area.

Abraham shared an earlier experience with butt injections in April 2018. The Ex on the Beach star’s daughter, Sophia, 10, recorded her mom as she had the procedure done.

“We’re putting sculpture in there. And we are just smoothing it out, keeping it normal, keeping it natural with our regular collagen, not any extra fillers,” she explained in an Instagram video at the time. “So this is really nice, easy, simple and it lasts for two years. I love this booty secret for summer.” Sophia could be seen watching in the background.

Some criticized Abraham for allowing her daughter to be present during the procedure. “This is the weirdest video ever…she’s teaching her child that she needs to get work done to feel normal,” one wrote. “Plus her dogs are in a room where she is getting shots…cringe.”

Another person commented: “So disappointed all new low having your daughter record it and watch it. Sad. Come on Farrah. You are teaching her the wrong things in life.”

