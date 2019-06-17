Farrah Abraham doesn’t have any issues with Jessica Biel’s stance on vaccinations. The former Teen Mom OG star weighed in on the hot topic on Monday, June 17.

“I think it’s all good with the anti-vaccinations,” Abraham, 28, began during an interview with TooFab. “With Sophia, it’s like, ‘Do I want to do vaccinations? Do I not?’ It’s like, ‘Is she going to get sick?’ You know,some kids have died from vaccinations.”

Abraham, who is the mother of 10-year-old Sophia, went on to compare the decision to vaccinate your child to a woman’s right to have an abortion.

“So I understand that some parents feel that there should not … it’s a parent’s choice, just like with pregnancy, it’s the woman’s choice,” the former MTV star said. “So however you feel it’s going to benefit your family or you, then make the right choice. So I think Jessica Biel is bringing light to that.”

Biel sparked controversy earlier this month by posing for a photo with well-known anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is lobbying against California Senate Bill 277, which would remove personal belief exemptions to vaccination requirements for children entering daycare and schools. The 37-year-old actress, who shares son Silas, 4, with husband Justin Timberlake, later clarified that she is “not against vaccinations.”

“I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians,” Biel wrote on June 13 via Instagram. “My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state.”

When asked if she agreed with the former 7th Heaven star, Abraham told TooFab that Biel is “playing the best for everyone.”

“Some people can’t go to school if you don’t vaccinate your kids, then your kids can’t go to school,” Abraham told the outlet. “So I think everyone should be treated equal, healthy and safe.”

She added that her daughter is indeed vaccinated.

“Do you like shots, though?” the reality person asked the 10-year-old. “I understand it’s no fun. But you’re healthy right? Because of those? So sometimes it works out. … Sophia has been vaccinated. Luckily we haven’t had any issues, you know, from going to schools. Now she does online schooling.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no scientific link between vaccines and autism.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!