Returning to the small screen! Farrah Abraham may have bid farewell to Teen Mom OG, but we haven’t seen the last of her.

Abraham, 27, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards that she “has some new shows that are coming out,” although the details are still hush-hush.

“I’m finding love next with MTV, so I hope you guys really love that and enjoy that,” the reality star told Us on Monday, August 20, at Radio City Music Hall. “I can’t [talk about the show]. I’m just very interested, obviously, in finding someone, maybe a male version of me. So that’s all I can say for now.” (MTV has not confirmed a show with Abraham is in the works.)

However, Abraham did tease that her 9-year-old daughter Sophia will return to the spotlight as well. “I love taking my daughter with me as much as I can and I think it’s really good for her,” she noted. “Sophia’s with all my shows that I do, so we have another one coming up in September and that will be on NBC.”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author cut ties with Teen Mom in February after the show’s executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman, told her that if she “chose to work in the adult industry,” she could not continue with the show. Abraham decided to end her contract.

While the Celebrity Big Brother alum played coy about her future career plans, she revealed the traits she is looking for in a partner. “I think I would probably prefer a boxer, because of where I’m at and their focus and how they’re positive, their mindset,” she explained. “So it’s a very beautiful thing.”

Abraham hopes to wed her other-half someday. “I hope to God I find somebody who I can and actually have that meaning of what marriage is, rather than just the action,” she told Us. “One day, hopefully.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!