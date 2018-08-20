Welcome to the family! The cast of Teen Mom seemed torn about Bristol Palin joining Teen Mom OG when Us Weekly caught up with them at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, in New York City.

“I think it could be a great addition to the Teen Mom OG cast,” Kailyn Lowry told Us on the carpet ahead of the show at Radio City Music Hall. “I welcome her to the family!”

Farrah Abraham, who left Teen Mom OG during the last season, also commented on her replacement. “I think I’m watching Girl, Interrupted. She moved to the same place I live,” the 27-year-old author said. “I’m actually scared. I want to stay away from that.”

MTV decided to no longer film with Abraham after a confrontation with producer Morgan J. Freeman that was captured on the March 12 episode. When Freeman told her she could not continue her career in adult entertainment if she wanted to keep her job on the show, she chose to leave.

Palin, 27, revealed that she was pregnant with her first child when she was 17 years old as mom Sarah Palin was running for Vice President in 2008. Bristol shares Tripp, now 9, with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston. Johnston, 28, and his wife, Sunny, will appear on the MTV show as well. Bristol also shares daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months, with her ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV on Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

