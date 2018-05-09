Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal’s son, Redmond O’Neal, was arrested on Tuesday, May 8, in Santa Monica for an alleged robbery, Us Weekly can confirm.

Redmond’s bail is listed as $50,000, but the 33-year-old son of the late actress is currently being kept in custody on a probation hold, according to the Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department’s website.

While the details of Redmond’s latest arrest is unclear, this is not his first run-in with the law. He was arrested in 2008 for a DUI and drug possession, and again in 2011 for heroin possession. As a result, Redmond was sentenced to three years in state prison in 2015 for violating his probation. However, he was released and spotted out and about in California in September 2016, according to Radar Online.

Redmond has struggled with substance abuse issues since he was a teenager, and has completed multiple stints in rehab.

Fawcett, who passed away from cancer in June 2009, and Ryan, 77, welcomed Redmond in 1985. The pair were married twice — from 1979 to 1997 and from 2001 up until her death. Ryan opened up about his shortcomings as a father during appearance on the Today show in May 2012.

“Looks like it, doesn’t it? Sure looks like it … I suppose I was,” he replied when asked if he was a “bad parent”. “I wasn’t trained. These are not children, anymore … They have to take hold of their own existences.”

Ryan’s two children with the late Joanna Moore, Tatum O’Neal and Griffin O’Neil, have also struggled with substance abuse issues. He also shares son Patrick O’Neal with ex-wife Leigh Taylor-Young.

