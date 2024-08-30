Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Artem Chigvintsev’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Partner Fern Britton Claimed He Kicked, Shoved Her: Report

By
Artem Chigvintsev
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Artem Chigvintsev’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Fern Britton reportedly claimed the Dancing With the Stars pro would “kick” and “shove” her in comments that resurfaced following Chigvintsev’s arrest on Thursday, August 29, on domestic battery charges.

The British television personality, 67, made the allegations about Chigvintsev, 42, in 2015 after she was paired with him on the reality show in 2012, according to HuffPost U.K.

“We would be in hold and he would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me,” Britton said at the time, reported the outlet.

Britton claimed, per HuffPost U.K., Chigvintsev “manhandled” her during their stint together and accused him of saying, “You just stand there and don’t move, I dance round you,” and, “Shut your face. Go home before I kill you.”

Artem Chigvintsev Released From Jail After Napa Valley Domestic Violence Arrest

Related: Inside Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest: Mugshot, Release, Bail and More

Britton further alleged, “I would say, ‘Oh please just kill me, it would be easier,’” according to the report.

Artem Chigvintsev Strictly Come Dancing Partner Fern Britton Claims He Would Kick and Shove Her 2
Fern Britton and Artem Chigvintsev attends a photocall ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour at NIA Arena on January 17, 2013 in Birmingham, England. Tony Woolliscroft/WireImage

“Or what was his other one? ‘If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.’ I thought, ‘Well, I won’t correct him on that one,’” she reportedly said.

Chigvintsev denied the claims at the time. “I believe I treated Fern with respect and genuine care, and these claims about me are the opposite of everything I believe in and the person I am,” the dancer told the U.K.’s Daily Express in 2015. “I cannot imagine what has prompted such statements which come as a shock to me.”

Chigvintsev was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Napa County, California, on Thursday and was released from jail at 2:18 p.m. PT, Us Weekly confirmed.

Chigvintsev was charged under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, according to records viewed by Us, which pertains to an individual who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent. (Chigvintsev is married to former WWE star Nikki Garcia, but it is unclear if she was involved in the incident.)

Eva Longoria on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Score 39% off Eva Longoria’s Favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum! View Deal
Artem s DWTS History Revisited 395

Related: Revisiting Artem Chigvintsev's DWTS' History, Status With Past Partners

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us that the sheriff’s department responded to a call in Yountville, California, just after 10 a.m. Thursday, where they saw Chigvintsev.

Artem Chigvintsev Strictly Come Dancing Partner Fern Britton Claims He Would Kick and Shove Her 3
Artem Chigvintsev NCDC/MEGA

“We also had an opportunity to speak to the victim and the suspect was arrested without incident. He was not fighting or combative,” Wofford told Us, adding that Chigvintsev was booked after 10:40 a.m. and his bail was set at $25,000.

The Napa Valley Police Department said they are not confirming anything about the victim, who has “requested complete confidentiality.” Authorities also told Us when a suspect is arrested for felony domestic violence, it means there was an apparent injury visible at the time of the arrest. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

In this article

Artem-Chigvintsev

Artem Chigvintsev
Dancing With The Stars Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.