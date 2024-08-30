Artem Chigvintsev’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Fern Britton reportedly claimed the Dancing With the Stars pro would “kick” and “shove” her in comments that resurfaced following Chigvintsev’s arrest on Thursday, August 29, on domestic battery charges.

The British television personality, 67, made the allegations about Chigvintsev, 42, in 2015 after she was paired with him on the reality show in 2012, according to HuffPost U.K.

“We would be in hold and he would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me,” Britton said at the time, reported the outlet.

Britton claimed, per HuffPost U.K., Chigvintsev “manhandled” her during their stint together and accused him of saying, “You just stand there and don’t move, I dance round you,” and, “Shut your face. Go home before I kill you.”

Britton further alleged, “I would say, ‘Oh please just kill me, it would be easier,’” according to the report.

“Or what was his other one? ‘If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.’ I thought, ‘Well, I won’t correct him on that one,’” she reportedly said.

Chigvintsev denied the claims at the time. “I believe I treated Fern with respect and genuine care, and these claims about me are the opposite of everything I believe in and the person I am,” the dancer told the U.K.’s Daily Express in 2015. “I cannot imagine what has prompted such statements which come as a shock to me.”

Chigvintsev was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Napa County, California, on Thursday and was released from jail at 2:18 p.m. PT, Us Weekly confirmed.

Chigvintsev was charged under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, according to records viewed by Us, which pertains to an individual who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent. (Chigvintsev is married to former WWE star Nikki Garcia, but it is unclear if she was involved in the incident.)

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us that the sheriff’s department responded to a call in Yountville, California, just after 10 a.m. Thursday, where they saw Chigvintsev.

“We also had an opportunity to speak to the victim and the suspect was arrested without incident. He was not fighting or combative,” Wofford told Us, adding that Chigvintsev was booked after 10:40 a.m. and his bail was set at $25,000.

The Napa Valley Police Department said they are not confirming anything about the victim, who has “requested complete confidentiality.” Authorities also told Us when a suspect is arrested for felony domestic violence, it means there was an apparent injury visible at the time of the arrest. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.