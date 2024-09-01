Your account
Pilot Declared Emergency, Loss of Autopilot Before Crash That Killed 3 Members of Gospel Group The Nelons

By
Final Moments of Gospel Group Plane Crash Revealed Kelly Nelon Clark Amber Nelon Thompson Autumn Nelon Clark and Jason Clark of The Nelons
Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber Nelon Thompson, Autumn Nelon Clark, and Jason Clark of The Nelons attend the 52nd GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb Allen Arena on October 19, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The pilot in the July plane crash that resulted in the deaths of three members of Grammy-nominated gospel group The Nelons declared an emergency and said he lost autopilot shortly before crashing, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The preliminary report by the agency, posted Wednesday, August 28, said that the plane took off in Nebraska on July 26 and was en route to Montana. During the last part of the flight, the pilot declared an emergency to the Salt Lake City Air Route Traffic Control Center and reported the loss of autopilot.

When the controller proceeded to ask the pilot where he would like to land, there was no initial response, according to the report. The pilot later resumed communication, telling the controller he was attempting to gain control of the plane.

The controller then told the pilot to let them know if he needed any more assistance, to which there was no further reply.

Following a loss of radio and radar contact, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert notice and local law enforcement found the plane crashed around 12 miles northeast of Recluse, Wyoming.

A witness who was near the crash site reported hearing a “loud whining noise” before impact, according to the report. Another noted seeing the plane “overhead in a ‘barrel roll’ maneuver and heard the engine ‘roaring loud’ before hearing the sound of impact. Both observed smoke following the crash.

Final Moments of Gospel Group Plane Crash Revealed Kelly Nelon Clark Amber Nelon Thompson Autumn Nelon Clark and Jason Clark of The Nelons 2
(L-R) Jason Clark, Autumn Nelon Clark, Kelly Nelon Clark and Amber Nelon Clark of musical group The Nelons. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Dove Awards

All seven people aboard were killed, including the pilot, the pilot’s wife, The Nelons’ Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler, as well as assistant Melodi Hodges and Kistler’s husband Nathan.

The Nelons were en route to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, according to their management. The fourth member of the quartet, Autumn Nelon Streetman,was traveling separately and not involved in the crash.

“Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark,” Nelon Streetman said in a statement at the time. “We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days.”

The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and hold 10 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.

