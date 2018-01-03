A fire broke out at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Chappaqua, New York, property, on Wednesday, January 3, Us Weekly confirms.

The New Castle Police department told Us the fire department responded to the former president and first lady’s property at 2:51 p.m., and the fire is no longer active. The police added that there were no injures, and “everything is under control.”

According to lohud.com, which is part of the USA Today Network, the couple have lived on Old House Lane for nearly 20 years after buying it for $1.7 million in 1999. Bill and Hillary bought the house next door for $1.16 million in August 2016, the publication adds.

The duo have been spotted by fans in Chappaqua in the past. As previously reported, Hillary and Bill were seen hiking with their dogs near their Westchester County home in November 2016, just two days after Hillary lost the election to Donald Trump. A “heartbroken” voter shared a selfie with Hillary after her run-in.

“I’ve been feeling so heartbroken since yesterday’s election and decided what better way to relax than take my girls hiking,” the fan who spotted Hillary in Chappaqua wrote at the time. “As we were leaving, I heard a bit of rustling coming towards me and as I stepped into the clearing there she was, Hillary Clinton and Bill with their dogs doing exactly the same thing as I was.”

The former Democratic presidential candidate was also spotted later that month shopping for her Thanksgiving meal with her family at the Chappaqua Village Market.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!