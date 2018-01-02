Chip Gaines wasn’t joking when he said he wanted to expand his family once he and wife Joanna finished filming Fixer Upper — the couple revealed on Tuesday, January 2, that they’re expecting their fifth child!

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT @joannagaines,” Chip, 43, captioned a funny Instagram pic that showed him with a fake baby bump alongside his wife’s real one.

The HGTV stars are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

Chip said back in October that babymaking was high on his list of post-show priorities in an interview last October.

“We had four babies right before the show started and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” he told ABC News. “For me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe … try to make some more babies.”

As previously reported, the husband-wife team announced back in September that the fifth season of Fixer Upper would be their last.

A source told Us at the time that the series was presenting “a security issue” for the couple and their four kids. “People drive by and like to take pictures in front of their house,” the source said. “I think they just want to take a step back from it.”

Another source told Us that the pair wanted to focus on their marriage and “on raising their kids and being a family.”

