The end of the road. Former Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis has ended his relationship with boyfriend Scott Anderson after one year together.

The interior designer, 50, confirmed the split news during an episode of his Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live, on Monday, May 4. Lewis noted that he had “some bad news” to deliver.

“Scott Anderson and I — we called it quits over the weekend,” he revealed. “The last eight weeks has been kind of rough. He’s had a lot of anxiety, a lot of frustration, and it got to a point where I felt that he was hypercritical of me. It was a lot of negativity and always complaining. I feel like I worked very hard in the relationship. I felt like I was very good to him.”

Lewis admitted that he isn’t dwelling on the low moments in his former relationship. “Look, I’ll be honest: sometimes, he bugs the s–t out of me. But the positive always outweighs the negative,” he explained.

“So I look past things and I let them go,” he continued. “[But] it’s been like weeks of negativity, and I found that it just started wearing on me. And he just stopped communicating, so then I could feel him next to me just angry, pouting, seething, resenting me.”

Lewis noted that he believed his former beau “might need some distance to gain some perspective.” He also revealed that it was Anderson who pulled the plug on their relationship, but Lewis ultimately agreed to part ways because he was “very frustrated” by their situation.

The house flipper said that his biggest regret about the romance’s demise is rejecting Anderson’s suggestion to go to therapy. He also acknowledged what he needs and does not need from a romantic relationship.

“There was just a real lack of communication with us. We speak two different languages,” he explained. “And for me, I need more affirmation and acknowledgment and those kinds of things once in a while. The beating me up and the hypercriticism, it just became suffocating to me.”

Lewis began dating Anderson in March of last year. However, the former duo did not make their relationship Instagram official until that August.

Lewis shares daughter Monroe, 3, with ex Gage Edward, whom he split from in February 2019 after 10 years together.