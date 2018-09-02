Wedded bliss! The Food Network’s Katie Lee married Ryan Biegel in Italy on Saturday, September 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

The celebrity chef tied the knot with the TV producer in a gorgeous wedding at Lo Scoglio da Tommaso on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Lee announced her nuptials in a sweet Instagram post the following day. “We’re married!” she captioned a picture that shows the newlyweds gazing into each other’s eyes, surrounded by green and white flowers.

With the ocean in the background, the couple looks perfect as Lee stunned in a simple white gown with her dark hair pulled into a classy, low bun. Her husband, meanwhile, was handsome in a navy blue suit paired with brown loafers.

Fellow celebrities gushed over the lovely couple in the comment section.

The Chew cohost Daphne Oz wrote: “Absolute perfection!! So much love and CONGRATULATIONS!! <3 <3 <3”

Chopped’s Geoffrey Zakarian commented, “so@happy for you! Congrats,” while Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto added, “You did it! Gorgeous sending love.”

Leading up to their big day, Biegel documented their trip to Italy with an adoring picture of his wife looking out at the sea holding a glass of champagne. “Swoon,” he captioned it, adding the hashtag #Italy.

The Shallow Hal actor popped the question to Lee in March during a romantic getaway in Paris. The TV personality shared their happy news in an Instagram post showing off her pretty diamond ring. “I said yes,” she wrote alongside the sweet selfie.

Prior to her relationship with Biegel, Lee was married to Billy Joel. The two split in 2010 after six years, Lee was also linked to Will Arnett for a brief time in 2013.

