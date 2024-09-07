Former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton, who helped his team win two national championships, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement from the school that was released on Saturday, September 7.

No details or cause of death were given.

“Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” a post to the Clemson Football X account read.

Overton played for the Clemson Tigers from 2016 through 2019, assisting the team with clinching national championship titles in 2016 and 2018.

The Greensboro, North Carolina native was a four-star recruit out of high school and played more than 1,000 career snaps at Clemson during his tenure, collecting 52 career receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns over 51 games with five starts before graduating with a degree in sports communication in the summer of 2019.

In his senior year, he earned the Leather Helmet Award as the Most Valuable Player of the Clemson/Boston College game, the Clemson Tigers website detailed.

Additionally, that year he was voted a permanent team captain, per The Clemson Insider. He was also Academic All-ACC, a NFF Hampshire Honor Society member and a two-time All-ACC Honor Roll selection.

He went on play professionally in the United States Football League, recording 42 catches for 533 yards and five touchdowns for the Philadelphia Stars over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He also spent time in the Canadian Football League, United Football League and the European Football League.

Just this year, he was selected by the Memphis Showboats in the USFL Dispersal Draft in January.

Several of Overton’s former Clemson teammates posted emotional tributes to him on social media Saturday, expressing shock and pain at the news of his passing.

“Life ain’t fair man!!! Please tell your loved ones you love them cause you truly never know Long Live Dre,” wrote UFL wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

“BIGPLAYDRE .. I love you bro. Fly High Twin,” mourned Arizona Cardinals linebacker Xavier Thomas.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, took to his Instagram Story to pay homage. “Brotha I miss you already man. I love you 5L. I’m hurtin bad bout this right now,” he wrote.

Less than a day before his death, Overton posted to his own Instagram Story to wish a friend happy birthday. The friend later reposted the birthday message to her Story, mourning: ‘There’s no way this was our last message.”