Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp is missing and was last spotted a week ago in California, according to his sister, Marisha Camp.

“If anyone has seen or heard from my brother Jesse since Saturday, please, please, please reach out to me or ask him to call home!!! Thank you!!!!!” Marisha wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 19, alongside a series of photos of Jesse. She also saved the message to the highlight section of her account.

Marisha posted another message about Jesse’s whereabouts on Monday, July 23.

“I can’t begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA,” the photographer wrote on her Instagram Story. “He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is SO LOVED…”

She added in a second Story: “Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us yet. What he needs more than anything is kindness and love… Please keep him in your prayers. If you see him, please let him know that many, many people care… (He does not need to be the subject of tabloid journalism, making everything worse.)”

Riverside PIO told Us Weekly on Monday that Marisha reported Jesse, now 38, missing on Thursday. According to officers, he last contacted his family members, whom he kept in touch with on a weekly basis, on July 11 or 12.

Jesse rose to fame in 1998 after winning the first season of MTV’s Wanna Be a VJ. After wrapping up his time on TRL, Jesse released an album titled Jesse & the 8th Street Kidz in 1999. The former MTV star revealed during a 2015 interview with the Huffington Post that he got sober at 29 after a “hardcore drug-time era” between the ages of 23 and 29.

“That was kind of like the turning point. When I was 29, I was like basically, yeah, I don’t want to have to take drugs with me anywhere to feel OK. I just want to be normal,” he told the outlet at the time, adding that he felt “totally revived.”

The Blast was the first to report the news.

