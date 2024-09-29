Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love, has given birth to her first baby with her husband, Riley Hawk.

Frances, 32, tied the knot with Riley, 31, son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, on October 7, 2023.

The couple announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy, by sharing a series of sweet photos on social media.

“9.17.2024. Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk,” Frances wrote on Instagram on Saturday, September 28. “Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything.”

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

Frances’ slideshow of black-and-white pictures included two closeup photos of baby Ronin holding his mom’s hand, along with an adorable snap of new father Riley holding his son.

New grandfather Tony, 56, commented on the post with a joke, writing, “My favorite grandson!”

A plethora of famous friends also shared their best wishes to the family by sharing celebratory comments below the post.

“WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!! What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved,” wrote Tallulah Willis, 30, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

“Ahhhh! Congrats!!!!” commented Zelda Williams, 35, daughter of late actor Robin Williams.

Musician Kim Gordon, 71, wrote, “Huge congratulations!”

Riley and Frances’ October 2023 wedding was officiated by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, TMZ reported at the time. The outlet noted that Stipe is Frances’ godfather, while her godmother is none other than Drew Barrymore.

The marriage is Frances’ second, as she was previously married to singer Isaiah Silva, although the pair split in February 2016, less than two years after tying the knot. Frances officially filed for divorce one month later; the couple’s divorce was finally settled in May 2018.

Related: Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents’ Musical Footsteps: Blue Ivy Carter, North West and More Tons of celebrity kids have followed in their musical parents’ footsteps over the years, starting pop careers of their own — and racking up awards in the process. Miley Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a country superstar, is one of the most notable examples of a famous kid following her parents into showbiz. […]

Frances was born on August 18, 1992 to musicians Kurt and Love. Nirvana lead singer Kurt died by suicide less than two years later, on April 5, 1994, at the age of 27.

“30 years ago my dad’s life ended,” Frances wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 5, to pay tribute to her late father. She shared several photos of the singer, including snaps of Kurt holding her as a child.

“The 2nd & 3rd photo capture the last time we were together while he was still alive,” she explained.

Frances continued, “His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, ‘you have his hands.'”